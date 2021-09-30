Sanco wants criminal charges against those implicated in Digital Vibes scandal

Rustenburg - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) on Thursday called for criminal charges to be pursued against those implicated in the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) report on Digital Vibes. “The asset forfeiture procedure must immediately kick-in and all beneficiaries speedily brought to account. All monies lost to corruption as well as malfeasance in what is undoubtedly a betrayal and a major setback against the fight against Covid 19 pandemic must be recouped,” said Sanco national spokesperson Simon Skhosana.

He said the findings offer an opportunity to send an unequivocal message that no effort would be spared to rid government procurement systems and processes of the twin demons of greed and corruption. “Theft of public resources through deviations, manipulation of procurement systems and sophisticated syndicates must be clamped down in order to curb the cancer of corruption that is eroding public confidence in state institutions.” Sanco proposed that special courts be established to deal with outcomes of SIU investigations and the much-anticipated state capture commission report and its recommendations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa released the report on Wednesday. The SIU has called for former acting director-general of the Department of Health Anban Pillay to be criminally prosecuted for financial misconduct. The SIU investigation further found out that Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha committed fraud in that they held out to the national Department of Health that Digital Vibes was tendering for the National Health Insurance (NHI) media campaign contract, whereas in fact, they used Digital Vibes as a front to hide that they were close associates of the former health minister Zweli Mkhize.