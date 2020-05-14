Sanco welcomes Covid-19 screening, testing campaign for vulnerable communities

Cape Town – The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West on Thursday welcomed the targeted Covid-19 screening and testing campaign earmarked for vulnerable communities announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The civic organisation appealed for rapid test kits to be made available to ramp up the drive in informal settlements in urban and rural communities. “Availability of these will be able to produce results on the spot within an hour and assist to curb the rate of infections which might be exacerbated by increased movement of people as a result of the reopening of the economy. "Speedy isolation of those infected is crucial as most people are asymptomatic,” Sanco provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe said. It must be a race against time to save lives, as well as beat the anticipated spike of coronavirus infections as a result of resuming economic activities and the approaching winter season, highlighted Sebegoe.

"Consideration of one-month advance payment for the elderly, who are old-age grant beneficiaries, will drastically minimise their chances of infection, which is increased by the major challenge of social distancing associated with month-end grant payments, long queues at supermarkets and grocery stores,” he suggested.

Sebegoe further expressed support for Ramaphosa’s appeal for vigilance, adding that the elderly who are the most vulnerable must be isolated and protected because of co-morbidities like heart conditions, hypertension and diabetes that place them in the high-risk category.

He welcomed proposed differentiated lockdown alert levels that would take into account the rate of infections in provinces, metropolitan areas, cities and towns for the reopening of economies.

“This must impress upon employers the need to adequately prepare for strict compliance with mandatory workplace screening, regular disinfecting, provision of personal protective equipment inclusive of masks, sanitisation and social distancing protocols and guidelines.

"Non-compliance must not compromise nor put to risk the lives of workers who were otherwise safer in their homes during the lockdown,” Sebegoe said.

African News Agency (ANA)