SANDF disputes claims of neglect over Pretoria CBD flats

RAPULA MOATSHE The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has disputed claims that the state of its block of flats in the Pretoria CBD was reported to them multiple times, but they neglected to take action and repair it.

City of Tshwane member of the mayoral committee Obakeng Ramabodu recently took to social media to express his outrage over the SANDF’s alleged neglect of flats situated at the corner of Steve Biko and Justice Mahomed streets. The building recently experienced a sewage spill, which overflowed onto the streets, creating a health hazard for the surrounding community. On the social media platform X, Ramabodu shared a video in which he alleged that the City had repeatedly reported the building's structural issues to the SANDF, but the problems were consistently ignored and left unaddressed.

“We have reported it several times. Look now, there is (sewage) that is coming right from their flats. The sewer just goes straight across the street and people are going to say the municipality doesn’t work… I am told it is managed by the SANDF, but they are not doing anything. They are not attending (to) the flat. It is very horrible,” he said. SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said: “The SANDF confirms that the property has been allocated to the SANDF and there is no official correspondence of complaint from the City of Tshwane.” Ramabodu warned that the flat's severely deteriorated structure poses a significant risk of collapse at any moment.

The property has visible signs of disrepair, including cracked and missing windows as well as crumbling walls. Dlamini said a condition assessment conducted by the Department of Defence (DoD) in the last quarter of 2024 revealed that, despite some defects, the building remains structurally sound and can be repaired. He said the building is currently occupied by DoD members and their families.