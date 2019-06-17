JOHANNESBURG - South African soldiers and Mozambique police have been involved in a shooting incident along the border in KwaZulu-Natal, prompting a board of inquiry into the matter.

"The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) can confirm that a shooting incident occurred between the South African soldiers and Mozambican Border Police in the area of Ndumo, east of Farazella along the RSA-Mozambique border on Sunday, 16 June 2019 at about 16:00," said a terse statement issued by the SA department of defence on Monday.