Cape Town - South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Friday said it was alarmed that there is reportedly a group or a syndicate posing as a recruitment agency for the SANDF in Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

“These perpetrators mislead and lure innocent victims into paying certain amount of money for transportation to various parts of the country, with the hope of joining the SANDF,” said the SANDF in a statement.

“The SANDF categorically asserts that recruitment process is free and no amount of money is required for application and does not use any agency or association for recruitment. The SANDF advertises its application forms annually on national newspapers as well as on its websites.”

Members of the public are encouraged to report any person or persons who demand money from them with the promise of employment into the SANDF to their nearest police stations or SANDF units or bases, the statement concluded.

African News Agency/ANA