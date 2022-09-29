Sandock Austral targets green energy

Durban – Sandock Austral Energy, a wholly black-owned South African aerospace and defence company, showcased its goods at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo (ADD) 2022 exhibition in Pretoria recently. Global players in the defence industry descended on Pretoria for the expo which began last Wednesday and concluded on Sunday, September 25. It included a trade and air show for the guests.

Story continues below Advertisement

The event was opened by Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise. Here Sandock had the opportunity to showcase its arsenal, as an African leader in marine, defence, aerospace and energy, to the world. Rob Shongwe, CEO of Sandock Austral Energy, said the company was paying special attention to green energy.

Story continues below Advertisement

The company is amid manufacturing a lithium-ion battery energy storage in Durban for residential, industrial and utilities, using its intellectual property in battery energy storage systems (BESS). “Sandock Austral Energy seeks to provide bespoke energy solutions in line with global and local sustainability priorities. It places particular attention on the development of greener and renewable energy technologies and solutions, therefore contributing to the nation’s socially and environmentally conscious economic growth agenda,” Shongwe said. “With the current challenges that countries face to limit global warming, we pride ourselves in providing our client requirements in both the brown and green energy fields.

Story continues below Advertisement

“With these products and our bespoke solutions for our customer’s needs, Sandock Austral cements its position on the African continent and beyond as a leader in marine, defence, aerospace and energy,” Shongwe added. The CEO of Sandock Group, Prasheen Maharaj, said the operational model of the company was to harness local talents, adding that transformation while ensuring quality was the standard at which the company operated. The group includes Sandock Austral Aerospace, Sandock Austral Shipyards, Sandock Austral Defence Engineering Systems and Sandock Austral Energy.

Story continues below Advertisement