File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

DURBAN - South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Wednesday that three field rangers had been arrested on suspicion of poaching in the Kruger National Park (KNP). The suspects were based at crocodile bridge section and are currently in custody for further investigation until they appear in court.



“It is always very sad when your own staff become involved in poaching, however I want to congratulate the SANParks and South African Police Services (SAPS) investigators for their diligent work in bringing these members to book," said KNP managing executive, Glenn Phillips.

"Slowly but surely we are coming to grips with people within our ranks who are sabotaging our efforts in this campaign. We still have confidence in those who are committed and loyal and would like to encourage them to continue with the excellent work. We will not be deterred in ensuring that we are successful in continuing the fight against the scourge of wildlife crime in KNP," he said.

Those who were still involved or knew of those involved and were willing to share information should approach him, said Phillips.

He said the arrests were a joint effort by SANParks rangers, the environmental investigation unit, SAPS and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

"SANParks remains committed to doing everything in its power to fight the scourge of poaching," said Phillips.

African News Agency (ANA)