SAPS calling on former members to re-enlist

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is calling on all former police officers to re-enlist for its detective services. The SAPS said it was looking to re-enlist 400 former members with former rankings of Constable, Sergeant, or Warrant Officer.

“The posts contained in this advertisement are earmarked for the capacitation of the detective environment, and successful candidates will be re-enlisted in the ranks they previously held (Constable, Sergeant, and Warrant Officer only) in the South African Police Service. “All successful former members will be placed in Detective Services, irrespective of the environment that he/she served previously in the South African Police Service,” the advertisement read. The criteria for former members include not being older than 55 years at the time of the application closing date of July 24.

Have a good disciplinary and attendance record, a Code 8 driver’s license, be proficient in at least two languages, English is mandatory, undergo psychological assessment and medical examination, as well as be cleared to possess a firearm. Successful candidates will be required to undergo a refresher course or any other training as determined by the National Police Commissioner. Candidates who do not have experience or formal detective training will be subjected to three months training immediately once appointed.