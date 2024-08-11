SAPS celebrates milestone for women as officer completes ‘unaltered’ Special Task Force programme

Completing the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Special Task Force (STF) Selection Training Programme is no mean feat. The rigorous programme is designed to test an officer’s physical capabilities as well as endurance and mental strength to the maximum.

Many apply to join this elite unit but only a few are able to pass all of its phases, which take place over 18 months. While amendments are made for female applicants, one 32-year-old officer recently took on the challenge of completing the course without any such changes and in the process made history by becoming South Africa’s first female officer to do so. While the SAPS is celebrating her achievement, her name has been withheld for security reasons. She was one of only eleven members of the Selection 36 group who were bestowed with the STF parachute wings by the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola.

From a young age the operator, who also plays rugby and trained to become a personal trainer, said she knew she was destined to serve people. Describing herself as a fitness fanatic and adrenaline junkie, joining the SAPS in 2012 was a natural choice. "I always wake up with a smile on my face, even when I get woken up in the early hours of the morning to attend to a high-risk situation. My job excites me because the higher the risk, the higher the reward,” the operator said. STF operators are trained to a high level of skill in weapon proficiency, advanced tactical policing for high-risk incidents, hostage-release tactics and para-military tactics. These members are also able to deploy by parachute into rural areas when required.