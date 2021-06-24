Sars to close its tax branches temporarily for visits

Cape Town – With the rising case numbers and the onset of the third wave peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has decided to close its tax branches temporarily for ’’physical visits’’ from Thursday, July 1. ’’In terms of the Disaster Management Act, the South African Revenue Service remains an essential service. We have always stressed the importance of balancing the continuity of this service with the risk of transmission,’’ Sars said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Sars hopes physical branch visits will be able to resume from August 16, but will review the situation continuously. It said its digital platforms, as demonstrated during the peak of the second wave, allows taxpayers to continue to fulfil their obligations online. ’’Importantly, the temporary closure of the tax branches will not affect the start of the filing season for individuals who traditionally file via eFiling or the Sars MobiApp. These taxpayers are encouraged to continue doing so digitally, starting from 1 July, 2021,’’ Sars said.

’’Branch filing will NOT commence on 01 July, 2021. At this stage, we plan to commence physical branch visits on 16 August, 2021, but will review this continuously. Taxpayers are advised not to come to a Sars branch. The branches will be closed until an announcement is made confirming the reopening date. ’’During the branch closures, taxpayers who require assistance to file online will be assisted telephonically with the support of dedicated SARS staff. ’’All customs ports of entry will be open for front-line customs operations, but not for face-to-face client engagement other than for clearance and inspection purposes.’’