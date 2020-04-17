SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 2 783, death toll at 50

Johannesburg - South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased to 2 783 with two new deaths, taking the death toll to 50, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday.

This means an increase of 178 new cases from Thursday's 2 605 confirmed coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the confirmed infections had jumped by 99 new cases and with 14 reported fatalities South Africa saw its most deaths in a single day.

South Africa is currently on Day 22 of its lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two week extension last week.

The lockdown is expected to end at the end of April, but Ramaphosa could extend it further if his team of advisors deems it necessary.

BREAKDOWN

Gauteng - 1018 cases - 6 deaths

Western Cape - 717 cases - 15 deaths

KZN - 591 cases - 20 deaths

Eastern Cape 246 cases - 4 deaths

Free State - 100 cases - 4 deaths

Limpopo - 26 cases - 1 death

North West - 24 cases

Mpumalanga - 23 cases

Northern Cape - 16 cases

** 22 cases were yet to be allocated, the Department of Health said.

Earlier on Friday, Ramaphosa rejected a plea by Gauteng tavern owners who had threatened to take the government to jail if a ban on selling alcohol was not lifted. The president called for the tavern owners to seek economic relief from various government agencies.

On Friday, Ramaphosa also tweeted that he had been in a teleconference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We briefed each other about the efforts that we are all making to deal with the #coronavirus pandemic. I thanked PM Modi for allowing us to import medical supplies from India.

“We also discussed repatriations of South Africans who are in India and agreed to put in motion the process of bringing them back home. We also accepted their gratitude for allowing their research ship from Antarctica to dock in Cape Town with 28 scientists who are now in quarantine.

“Prime Minister Modi has pledged his full support for the African continent as we seek to mobilise global economic support to mitigate against the negative effects of #COVID19,” said Ramaphosa.

India has more than 13 000 Covid-19 cases and over 400 deaths from the virus.

The Gauteng province has highest number of confirmed cases, now in excess of 1 000, while the Western Cape has recorded more than 700 cases and KZN moved closer to 600 cases.

KZN continues to have the most deaths, with 20, followed by the Western Cape with 15.