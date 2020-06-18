SA's Covid-19 cases climb to 83 890, 63 more deaths reported

On Thursday, the Health Ministry announced 63 new deaths had been reported between the Eastern and Western Cape, with the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in SA now standing at 1737.





Durban - A total of 3478 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in South Africa to 83 890.





The Eastern Cape recorded six deaths, while 57 fatalities were reported in the Western Cape. Meanwhile, t he number of recoveries now stands at 44 920.





According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 1 228 098 tests have been completed in total of which 27 362 new tests are reported in the last 24 hours.





The Western Cape remains the province with the highest number of confirmed cases, standing at 47 522, followed by Gauteng with 15 898 and the Eastern Cape with 12 639 cases.





Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has warned that even with the easing of lockdown restrictions, the country is approaching a heavy storm in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.





On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the relaxation of certain lockdown regulations which would see more sectors of the economy opening for trade.





However, Mkhize said it was now important that citizens balance the behavioural changes to decrease the spread of the virus.



