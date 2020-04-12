SA's Covid-19 cases increase by 145 to 2173

Durban - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 2173.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry confirmed that the number had increased by 145 from previous figures.

"The total number of tests conducted to date is 80 085. We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5 032 tests conducted in the past day, 3 192 were done in public laboratories," National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

Gauteng remains the province with the most confirmed cases with 865, while the Western Cape has 587 cases and KwaZulu-Natal has 443 cases recorded. .





On Saturday, the ministry announced that the number of people who died from coronavirus stood at 25.

He said the latest case was a 61-year-old male from the Western Cape. According to Mkhize, he had underlying medical conditions including diabetes, hypertension and obesity.