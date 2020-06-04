SA's Covid-19 cases shoot up by more than 3 000, with 56 more deaths
By IOL reporter 1h ago
Share this article:
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is increasing exponentially. The tally rose by 3 267 to
40 792, compared to yesterday's increase by 1 713, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.
"Regrettably, we report 56 more Covid-19 related deaths: 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in the Free
State and 54 in Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 848," Mkhize said in a statement.
"
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 21 311 – this translates to a recovery rate of 52.24%."
A total of 820 675 tests have been processed cumulatively, of which 34 696 tests have been conducted since the last report.
A breakdown of the latest data supplied by the Department of Health:
More than 3 million people have been screened for Covid-19, the Department of Health said earlier.
"We have now screened just over 3 million people (3 025 199). This is good progress considering the total population of North West now stands at just below 4 million (3 961 698) people," said spokesperson Thapelo Lekgwethwane.
"Mass screening and contact tracing remains key to prevention of rapids infections and all districts (in North West) are above 90 percent contact tracing and all suspected cases are referred for testing."
He said North West Covid-19 laboratory confirmed cases contribute less than 1 percent to South Africa's burden of cases.
Meanwhile, exacerbating the challenges facing health workers in the Western Cape is that at least two hospitals have already witnessed significant increases in admissions this week due to alcohol-related trauma.
At Groote Schuur hospital, where they saw, on average, eight patients per day at trauma units last week, it increased to 20.
Helderberg Hospital reported a 100% increase. On Monday, in a 12-hour period, it saw 50 patients, of which the majority were for alcohol-related trauma.