SA's Covid-19 climb to 238 339 with more than 13 000 new cases in last 24 hours

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



On Thursday, the Department of Health announced that 13 674 new cases had been confirmed bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 238 339 to date. The death count now stands at 3720 with 129 new Covid-19-related deaths being reported.

- 1 from Northern Cape Durban - In the last 24 hours, more than 13 000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Africa.

- 26 from KwaZulu-Natal

- 28 from Eastern Cape

- 37 from Gauteng

- 37 from Western Cape





" We also indicate that the current total deaths in Limpopo is 33 and not 44 as reported on Wednesday. This was a data interpretation error which has been corrected. Reallocation has since been done and we have confirmed the current total with the province," the department said.





Health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize noted that 56 170 new tests were completed since the last report.





"We have thus reached a milestone of having completed over two million tests for coronavirus. I would like to pay special tribute to the men and women in the laboratory services who have made this possible- this is an enormous achievement that we can all be proud of as South Africans," he said.





The number of recoveries is 113 061, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4%



