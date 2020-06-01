SA’s Covid-19 death toll hits 705 as cases rise to 34 357

Johannesburg - South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 34 357, with 22 more deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.

This takes the country’s Covid-19 coronavirus death toll to 705, with all 22 of the new victims resident in the Western Cape.

The minister said more than 742 000 tests had now been conducted since March, with more than 17 000 tests being conducted in the past 24 hours.

The Western Cape continued to have the most cases in the country, with almost two-thirds of the total, followed by Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

In terms of deaths, the Western Cape accounted for just under 75% of all deaths in South Africa, with 525, followed by the Eastern Cape with 82, KZN with 52 and Gauteng with 33.