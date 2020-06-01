SA’s Covid-19 death toll hits 705 as cases rise to 34 357
Johannesburg - South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 34 357, with 22 more deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
This takes the country’s Covid-19 coronavirus death toll to 705, with all 22 of the new victims resident in the Western Cape.
The minister said more than 742 000 tests had now been conducted since March, with more than 17 000 tests being conducted in the past 24 hours.
The Western Cape continued to have the most cases in the country, with almost two-thirds of the total, followed by Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
In terms of deaths, the Western Cape accounted for just under 75% of all deaths in South Africa, with 525, followed by the Eastern Cape with 82, KZN with 52 and Gauteng with 33.
The latest breakdown, according to Department of Health figures:
Mkhize said nearly 17 000 people had recovered from the virus.
“Regrettably we report an increase in the number of deaths to 705. In the Western Cape there are 22 new deaths, bringing the total to 525 in the province.
“We wish to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” he said.IOL