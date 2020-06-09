SA's Covid-19 deaths now at 1162, as cases rise over 52 900

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 52 900 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and over 1100 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday night.

This is an increase of 2112 cases, taking confirmed positive cases since March to 52 991.

Data released by Mkhize showed that there were just under one million Covid-19 tests which had been conducted in the country.

Mkhize said a total of just over 968 000 tests had been conducted in the public and private sector, with 25 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Tuesday's death tally showed that there were 82 more Covid-19 deaths recorded, with 61 of the deceased coming from the Western Cape.

Western Cape - 61

Easterm Cape - 11

Gauteng - 10

"This brings the total national deaths to 1162 with a mortality rate of 2,2%. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.

He said total recoveries were now ar 29 006, translating to a recovery rate of 54.8%. The overwhelming majority of recoveries were in the Western Cape, with about just over 20 000.

The country is currently in Day 75 of the national lockdown which was been eased to alert level three since the start of June, allowing more businesses and alcohol to be sold for the first time since late March.

LATEST BREAKDOWN