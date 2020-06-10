SA's Covid-19 deaths now at 1210, as cases rise over 55 000
Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 55 000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and over 1200 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday night.
This is an increase of 2430 cases, taking confirmed positive cases since March to 55 421. Total Covid-19 deaths now sit on 1210.
Data released by Mkhize showed that there were just under one million Covid-19 tests which had been conducted in the country.
Mkhize said a total of just over 998 000 tests had been conducted in the public and private sector, with 30 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.
Tuesday's death tally showed that there were 48 more Covid-19 deaths recorded, with 37 of the deceased coming from the Western Cape.
LATEST DEATHS
Western Cape - 37
Easterm Cape - 9
KZN - 2
"This brings the total national deaths to 1210 with a mortality rate of 2,2%. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.
He said total recoveries were now at 31 505, translating to a recovery rate of 56.8%. The overwhelming majority of recoveries were in the Western Cape, with about just over 22 000.
The country is currently in Day 76 of the national lockdown which was been eased to alert level three since the start of June, allowing more businesses and alcohol to be sold for the first time since late March.
LATEST BREAKDOWN
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Active Cases
|
South Africa
|
55421
|
1210
|
31505
|22706
|
Western Cape
|
36021
|
927
|
22862
|12232
|
Gauteng
|
7195
|
57
|
2825
|4313
|
Eastern Cape
|
7154
|
147
|
3647
|3360
|
KZN
|
3347
|
64
|
1572
|1711
|
North West
|
657
|
1
|
104
|552
|
Free State
|
401
|
9
|
162
|230
|
Limpopo
|
257
|
3
|
175
|79
|
Mpumalanga
|
207
|
1
|
116
|90
|
Northern Cape
|
125
|
1
|
42
|82
