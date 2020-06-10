SA's Covid-19 deaths now at 1210, as cases rise over 55 000

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 55 000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and over 1200 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday night.

This is an increase of 2430 cases, taking confirmed positive cases since March to 55 421. Total Covid-19 deaths now sit on 1210.

Data released by Mkhize showed that there were just under one million Covid-19 tests which had been conducted in the country.

Mkhize said a total of just over 998 000 tests had been conducted in the public and private sector, with 30 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Tuesday's death tally showed that there were 48 more Covid-19 deaths recorded, with 37 of the deceased coming from the Western Cape.