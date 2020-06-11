SA's Covid-19 deaths now at 1354, as cases rise over 61 000

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 60 000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and over 1350 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday night.

This is an increase of 3359 cases, taking confirmed positive cases since March to 61 927. Total Covid-19 deaths now sit on 1354.

The latest data released by Mkhize also shows that the Western Cape province now has more than 1000 Covid-19 related deaths, accounting for 74% of all deaths in the country and over 62% of all cases.

Mkhize said officials had now conducted over one million Covid-19 tests, with over 32 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Friday’s death tally showed that there were 70 more Covid-19 deaths recorded, with 39 of the deceased coming from the Western Cape.

LATEST DEATHS

Western Cape - 39

Eastern Cape - 30

Limpopo - 1

"This brings the total national deaths to 1354 with a mortality rate of 2,2%. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," said Mkhize.

He said total recoveries were now at 35 008, translating to a recovery rate of 56.5%. The overwhelming majority of recoveries were in the Western Cape, with about just over 25 000.

The country is currently in Day 78 of the national lockdown which was been eased to alert level three since the start of June, allowing more businesses and alcohol to be sold for the first time since late March.

LATEST BREAKDOWN