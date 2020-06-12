SA's Covid-19 deaths now at 1354, as cases rise over 61 000

Johannesburg - South Africa now has over 60 000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus and over 1350 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday night.

This is an increase of 3359 cases, taking confirmed positive cases since March to 61 927. Total Covid-19 deaths now sit on 1354.

The latest data released by Mkhize also shows that the Western Cape province now has more than 1000 Covid-19 related deaths, accounting for 74% of all deaths in the country and over 62% of all cases.

Mkhize said officials had now conducted over one million Covid-19 tests, with over 32 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Friday’s death tally showed that there were 70 more Covid-19 deaths recorded, with 39 of the deceased coming from the Western Cape.