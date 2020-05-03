SA's Covid-19 numbers increase to 6 783 cases

Durban - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 6 783.

On Sunday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, said that the numbers has increased by 447 with eight more deaths reported, bringing the number of people killed by the coronavirus in SA to 131..

"Regrettably, we report a further eight Covid-19 related deaths: 2 from Western Cape, 4 from the Eastern Cape and 2 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths to 131. We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the health care workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

"We also wish to indicate that as of 30 April 2020, 216 777 citizens have been screened and from that Community Screening Programme 72 087 were referred for testing. We thank all these compatriots for their solidarity with the programme and allowing our health care workers into the privacy of their homes," he said.





The Health Ministry has also noted that more than 2 500 people recovered from the coronavirus.

On Friday, SA's lockdown level was downgraded to level 4, meaning that an expected 1.5 million people are expected to resume work on Monday. Companies have been urged to ensure that they have taken the necessary precautions to ensure worker safety.