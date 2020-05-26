SA's Covid-19 positive cases now stand at 24 264 with 43 deaths reported in the last 24 hours

Durban - The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has increased to 24 264. Forty-three more deaths have been reported, bringing the number of Covid-19-related deaths to 524.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced that 649 more people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

"As of today, the total number of recoveries stands at 12 741, which translates to a 53% recovery rate," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

"A total of 605 991 tests have been conducted to date with 9 214 tests done in last past 24 hour testing cycle. As a country we are now facing a challenge with the global shortage of testing reagents. We understand it is becoming a challenge to many other countries. We are, however, continuing our efforts to secure these reagents from different suppliers all over the world," Mkhize said.





On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that places of worship will be allowed to open, with restrictions, when South Africa eases into Level 3 lockdown on June 1.

The president's announcement came after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council which considered the inputs made by the religious sector in recent consultations with interfaith leaders.



