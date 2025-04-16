SA’s High Commissioner in India, Prof Anil Sooklal, honoured for diplomatic excellence in education

Professor Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa in India, has only been in India for six months, and he has already been awarded for his excellent work. Sooklal was honoured during the Confederation of Indian Universities 2025 Higher and Tertiary Education Day Celebrations on Tuesday.

The celebrations were jointly organised by the World Academy of Higher Education and Development, the Educational Standards and Testing Council of India, the International Association of Educators and Medical Sciences University, the Indian Institute of Ecology and Environment, the Global Peace Foundation (GPF-India) and the International University, Nagaland. Sooklal was conferred the Diplomatic Excellence in Education and Development Award. “I was pleasantly surprised and extremely appreciative of the acknowledgement because I arrived in India six months ago,” Sooklal said.

“I was the only diplomat to receive an award at the function yesterday (Tuesday).” “So I felt very privileged, but I think more importantly, I think it’s a great honour for our country as well that we’re getting this kind of recognition in India by a prestigious institute that is an umbrella body for Indian universities,” Sooklal continued. “It was a good occasion.”

Sooklal said he had the opportunity to address the gathering. Present at the event were chancellors, vice chancellors, and principals from numerous universities. Also in attendance were students, learners, school principals, and learners from various schools. Sooklal said that in the six months, he has delivered lectures at universities, business houses and think tanks. He also visited about eight states where he was invited to speak on various topics about South Africa, Africa, the G20 presidency and on BRICS and India-South Africa relations. “So I’ve been very active in raising the profile of South Africa and India,” Sooklal said.

He said about six or seven universities invited him to attend conferences. He said he is speaking in another state on colonialism and the Global South this weekend. "So I've been very active and I think my lectures and talks have been very well received, I seem to have made a positive impression with the academic community," Sooklal said.

He said he was also approached to be the chief guest at the 22nd Foundation Day. Sooklal said one of the universities has invited him, offering him to be a visiting professor, but he has not yet taken up that. “I’ll have to consult my department, but I’ve appeared on their platforms. I’ve given about two or three lectures at the Jindal Global University,” Sooklal said.