SA’s new Covid-19 cases drop further to 772

Cape Town – After the country recorded 956 new Covid-19-related cases yesterday, it dropped further to 772 on Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement. “As of today, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 651 521. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 3 940 217, with 11 603 new tests conducted since the last report,” Mkhize said in a statement. “Regrettably, we report 142 more Covid-19-related deaths: 16 from KwaZulu-Natal, 12 from Gauteng, 4 from Eastern Cape, 13 from Western Cape, 11 from Northern Cape, 19 from Mpumalanga and 67 from Limpopo. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 15 641. ’’Our recoveries now stand at 583 126, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.5%.“

Data supplied by the Department of Health

While South Africa has so far registered around 48 percent of the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Africa, the actual number of people who got infected could be much higher, possibly 18-fold more, based on estimates extrapolated from sample antibody studies.

Revised models “currently predict that there are probably about 12 million” South Africans with detected or undetected coronavirus, Mkhize said. “This translates to about 20% of the population.”

Meanwhile, Professor Salim Abdool Karim says the country is now in a “post-Covid new normal”, but worries that “super-spreader” events could spark a second resurgence in cases.

The chairperson of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee told 702 on Monday that certain events, including large gatherings, should still be treated with extreme caution when the country moves to lockdown level 1, with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to make an announcement today.

“Where there is a large number of people, it’s not always easy to implement social distancing and mask-wearing and so on. In those settings, we have to have a situation where we reduce our risk of super-spreading events,” he said.

Germany is giving about R98 million to feed Cape Town families hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown, but on condition that at least 20% of beneficiaries are foreigners.

In addition, the KfW German Development Bank said half the spaza shops where digital vouchers are spent must be owned by foreigners.

IOL