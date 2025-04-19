SASSA payment dates for May 2025: What you need to know

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has officially confirmed the grant payment dates for May 2025, reassuring beneficiaries that all disbursements will be made on time. According to the agency, SASSA Payment dates for May month 2025 are for all grants and usually take some time to be confirmed, but the good news is they are timely announced officially by SASSA without any delays.

The payment schedule for May 2025 is as follows: Old Age Grant: May 3, 2025

Disability Grant: May 6, 2025

Child Support Grant: May 7, 2025 SASSA advises beneficiaries to be prepared ahead of their payment dates, especially those with issues regarding their applications or expired cards. “If you’re facing any problem with your application or have an expired SASSA card, fix it before payment dates or you’ll face a problem receiving your payment.” To avoid long queues and ATM congestion, recipients are also encouraged to collect their funds a day after their disbursal date.

“Try to visit your ATM to receive money after one day of disbursal, because on the day of disbursal, you’ll likely face traffic on ATMs,” the agency stated. SASSA has maintained a disciplined and timely payment system across all grant categories, offering beneficiaries some peace of mind during the disbursement period. IOL News