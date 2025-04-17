SASSA R370 Grant: How to check your payment dates online

Millions of South Africans relying on the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can check their upcoming payment dates with just a few clicks, thanks to SASSA’s online status check system. Using your South African ID number and the cellphone number registered with SASSA, you can instantly find out when your grant will be paid. This allows applicants to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary trips to payment points.

“Using this SASSA status check tool, you can discover when you’ll receive your relief payments and many other important information related to your grant application,” SASSA said. However, accuracy is crucial. If there’s even one digit wrong, the system won’t work. “If you put any wrong detail, either your phone number or ID number, you may not be able to check your application status,” the agency warned.

To check your status, simply visit the official SRD website, enter your ID and cellphone number, and wait for the system to display your latest payment update. “Following these steps will make you informed about your R370 or social relief grant application. Once you’re updated about your R370 status, it will be easy for you to know when you should be visiting payment points to receive your money,” SASSA added. If you receive an unclear message or something doesn’t make sense, SASSA encourages applicants to reach out directly for support.