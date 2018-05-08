JOHANNESBURG - The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) on Wednesday said the union was expected to have a meeting with bus drivers on Thursday, after they rejected the improved offer.

The improved offer was made on Monday, spokesperson Zanele Sabela said.

The bargaining council and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) had proposed an offer of 8.75% for the first year and 8.25% for the second year.

It has been almost a month since drivers slammed the brakes on the bus services countrywide.

Initially, workers were demanding a 12% wage hike and then dropping to nine percent.

ALSO READ: National bus strike deadlock

Employers were previously holding firm on their offer of an eight percent increase in the first year and 8.5% in the second year.

The national bus strike started on April 18 following a deadlock in a three-month-long negotiation process.

African News Agency/ANA