Scheduled water interruption in Pinetown: What residents need to know

The eThekwini Municipality has announced a scheduled water interruption in Pinetown and surrounding areas on Sunday, April 13, as part of ongoing efforts to address infrastructure issues. From 8am to 6pm, the main water reticulation system on Stapleton Road in Pinetown will be shut down to facilitate essential modifications needed for the installation of a stormwater culvert.

While it is expected to be a temporary inconvenience for affected residents, this interruption highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the city and the broader country regarding water infrastructure. "This shutdown is necessary to allow the team to carry out modifications to the existing water infrastructure to accommodate the contractor who will be installing a stormwater culvert," the Municipality said in a statement. The affected areas include Sarnia, Cowies Hill, Hatton Estate, Farningham Ridge, Mosley Park, Underwood Road, Paradise Valley, Pinetown CBD, Ashley, Caversham, Nazareth, and Dawncliff (High Zone Supply).

''While work progresses, water supply to households will be disrupted. Once the maintenance is complete, the system will be recharged, a process that may take several hours before normal water pressure is restored.'' The Municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused and urged residents to make necessary arrangements. Earlier this week, some areas in eThekwini, South of Durban, experienced a water shutdown.

According to the municipality, the interruption was necessary for the municipality’s bulk water supplier, uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW), to replace 1200mm diameter seals and inspect meters on the gravity bulk pipeline. This local disruption is only a small part of a much larger issue plaguing South Africa’s water infrastructure. The country is grappling with widespread water insecurity, with numerous cities and municipalities struggling with outdated and poorly maintained water systems. From eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Komani in the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg in Gauteng, millions of South Africans are facing unreliable water supply, with some experiencing dry taps on a daily basis.

As highlighted by the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE), South Africa is at a critical juncture in its infrastructure development, especially concerning water. "Water security is the foundation of economic stability and growth," SAICE stresses, noting that without reliable access to clean water, industries falter, agriculture suffers, and communities struggle. “For millions living in poverty, unreliable access to clean water is not just an inconvenience. It poses a daily threat to health, livelihoods, and survival, not to mention revoking the constitutional human right to water, as enshrined as a fundamental human right in South Africa.”

In light of Water Month and World Water Day celebrations, the reality that South Africa is a water-scarce country relying on only half of the global average rainfall to replenish its surface water sources remains a harsh reminder. The country’s water infrastructure crisis is exacerbated by rapid population growth, urbanization, climate change, inefficient water management, and aging infrastructure. "Despite the R156.3 billion being committed towards water and sanitation in the recent 2025 budget speech, it is understandable that water engineering experts from the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) are justifiably concerned that the municipalities might lack the engineering expertise, among other things, to use these grants efficiently," said Wynand Dreyer, Chair of the SAICE Advocacy Committee.

He further cautions: "In the absence of proper planning, feasibility studies and suitable technically driven procurement, such grants may be misspent or even unspent whether on upgrading, renewal or new infrastructure." The challenges in addressing these issues are clear. Between 2018 and 2022, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) allocated R17 billion for water programmes, but this fell far short of what is required. SAICE estimates that the country’s water infrastructure is underfunded by at least R200 billion, and non-revenue water statistics with over 40% of water produced and supplied to more than 80% of the country is lost due to leaks, aging pipes, and theft. SAICE advocates for an overhaul of the system, emphasising the need for proper planning, feasibility studies, and improved procurement methods. "We desperately need to see these numbers turned around," says Dreyer, referring to the staggering losses due to poor infrastructure management.