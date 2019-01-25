LOOK: KZN principals warned against using ‘Goon’ enforcers at schools
It was reported that the pupils were allegedly stripped and assaulted by men armed with knuckle-dusters.4h ago | Daily News
Without warning, the Merebank Secondary pupils have instead been told to drop mechanical technology and take up travel and tourism or speech and drama11h ago | Daily News
The Gauteng Department of Education said that the pupils from President High School, in Ridgeway who were seen fighting on a video were suspended.25 January 2019 | Gauteng
The department of basic education said that students that want to write or rewrite their NSC examinations had until the end of the month to register.24 January 2019 | Gauteng
SA Council of Educators announced that new teachers are now required to provide a valid police clearance certificate when registering with them.24 January 2019 | Cape Argus
The department says the learner may not promote or advertise her status as a sangoma at school.24 January 2019 | The Star
An out of space Matroosberg Primary school in Belhar was forced to hire a tent to accommodate 157 learners.23 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Western Cape education department says living close to a school or having siblings attending the same school does not guarantee a child's placement.23 January 2019 | Cape Times
"Let a panel of educational experts draft an educational plan for the area, independent of the views of the MEC or those concerned about the pupils," says Tony Ehrenreich.22 January 2019 | Cape Argus
The hopes of 37 children in the Eastern Cape to be able to join their friends soon at public schools for the 2019 academic year, was yet again dashed.22 January 2019 | Eastern Cape
No progress has been made in getting hundreds of Mfuleni children of placed in schools.22 January 2019 | Cape Argus
"Uitsig High School will open - but the victory is Tony Ehrenreich’s, not the learners," says Debbie Schäfer, Cape MEC of Education.22 January 2019 | Cape Argus
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the Education Lekgotla in Boksburg will focus on improving basic education.21 January 2019 | Cyril Ramaphosa
The men were arrested in Joburg following a break-in at the newly-opened Menzi Primary School where computers, laptops and tablets were stolen.21 January 2019 | The Star
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has accused former Cosatu provincial general secretary Tony Ehrenreich of being the only victor in the Uitsig school saga21 January 2019 | Cape Argus
A group of mothers is calling authorities at a Cape Flats school ‘racist’ after none of their daughters were accepted.21 January 2019 | Western Cape