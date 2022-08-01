Search still on for Western Cape Lotto winner, as Soweto resident claims R14m Powerball jackpot

Durban – The winner of the almost R14 million Powerball Plus jackpot from the July 15 draw has come forward to claim their prize. However the winner, who took home R13 909 149.80 wants to remain anonymous.

According to Ithuba the player bought their ticket at Shoprite Checkers in Soweto, Gauteng. The person spent R45 on a quick pick. And it’s been more than three weeks since a Western Cape person bagged the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot of over R3 million.

The national lottery operator said the player spent R20 on the July 9 draw and the winning ticket was worth R3 390 180.20. The winning ticket was purchased at the Shoprite Checkers in Vredenburg, Western Cape. To date the winner has not come forward.

And last month a Pretoria man who won almost R100m in the Powerball jackpot will not quit his finance job. The winner walked away with R99 983 308.10 from the July 19 draw. He spent R150 on a ticket via the FNB banking app and opted to select his numbers manually.

