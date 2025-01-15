Second bail application for AKA and Tibz murder accused denied by Durban court

A renewed bail application by two men, accused of murdering Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, was denied by the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande filed fresh appeals before the court last week, stating that their families were suffering financially and emotionally following their incarceration.

The men further claimed that because investigations have been concluded by the State, they did not need to remain in custody and would not interfere with witnesses. The accused also brought up the matter of the Ndimande brothers: Siyabonga Gezani and Malusi Dave, who have been implicated in the murders but remain in Eswatini where they are fighting their extradition to South Africa. In his ruling on Wednesday, the Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo, said the facts presented before him were not new.

He said that accused one in the matter had previously interfered with witnesses and in his latest bail bid, did not present any facts that convinced the court that he would not repeat his behaviour. Gwabeni and Ndimande are charged alongside Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, five counts of attempted murder and money laundering. The men remain in custody.