Security measures heightened at the Ingonyama Trust headquarters

Security is expected to be tightened again at the Ingonyama Trust headquarters in Pietermaritzburg on Monday following the Zulu warriors’ (amabutho) threat over the board and chief executive officer’s alleged defiance of the ‘king’s word’. The king and Trust are at loggerheads following the king’s decision to sack the entire board apart from Dr Thandiwe Dlamini last year.

At the centre of the impasse is which structure is legally running the Trust- the king’s legal team or the trust. The Trust board was reinstated by the Minister of Land Reform Mzwanele Nyhontso, however, the king has ignored the order as his legal firm continues to give out instructions to the staff. Culturally, the king’s order is final and binding, however, in a constitutional democracy this is not the case.

The trust’s offices were forced to close on Thursday and Friday after amabutho announced that they would stage a protest outside the office over the alleged disrespect to the king by the board and senior officials particularly the CEO, who has defied his suspension by the king. The officials did not turn up at the offices., The Trust's chief executive officer Vela Mngwengwe said he had issued instructions that staff stay away from the office last week.

“We are not sure whether they (amabutho ) are coming tomorrow ... we do not have a problem with the people protesting,” said Mngwengwe. Attempts to reach the commanders of amabutho Sipho Mhlongo and Prince Vanana were unsuccessful. Two weeks ago, the king’s lawyer Stephen Rakwena accompanied by the remaining board member went to the offices of the trust to seize tender and staff employment contracts.