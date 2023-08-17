Serving with pride: SA Navy chief, Vice Admiral Lobese confers 20-year long service awards

Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese said he considered it a “privilege” as he handed over medals for the first time in his capacity as Chief of the South African Navy. Lobese conferred 20-year long service medals to “deserving” members of the South African Navy at a prestigious medal parade which took place at the Martello Sports Field, Naval Base Simon’s Town, near Cape Town.

The parade represented an opportunity for the chief of SA Navy to honour members who have rendered good service in the South African National Defence Force over the years. “I distinctly remember each of the medals that I received during my career, and I trust that you will as well. To honour deserving members of the military is something that each and every culture and country does,” Lobese said in his keynote address. Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese has for the first time handed over long service medals to deserving members of the South African Navy. Photo: Supplied “This practice took place in Ancient Egypt, throughout the long centuries of the Chinese empires and right here in African culture as well. In African traditions the deserving military members were given special headdresses, furs, assegais, shields and even cows to celebrate their dedication and achievement.”

Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese has for the first time handed over long service medals to deserving members of the South African Navy. Photo: Supplied In contemporary times, Lobese said commendable servicemen and women who have served their country with pride and dedication for many years deserve to be honoured. Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese has for the first time handed over long service medals to deserving members of the South African Navy. Photo: Supplied “This is something that civilian members do not understand, and that is how dedicated you must be to serve an organisation your entire life. There are so many civilians who move from one job to the next. They do this because in many instances they only serve themselves,” said Lobese. “For us here in the South African National Defence Force we do not put ourselves first, no we put the needs of the organisation and our duty to the country first and foremost. That is what makes us different, and that is what we honour here today.”

Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese has for the first time handed over long service medals to deserving members of the South African Navy. Photo: Supplied Lobese highlighted that he is under no illusion that the life of a member of the SA Navy is easy. “In many instances we have to make plans to get things done, because the resources to do our work are not always there. I know that the budget cuts that we have been subjected to has really made things difficult in the Navy, and indeed the SANDF as well,” he said. Captain Cyrus Momphitlhi Phatudi receiving his 20-year-long service medal from Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese. Photo: Supplied In many instances, Lobese said there is no basic equipment like stationary supplies in the office, and members have had to use their own.

“Many of us do not get cellphone allowance, and with load-shedding impacting on the telephones we cannot phone out, so we use our own cellphones. The procurement backlog resulted in military vehicles not being maintained for long periods, so we use our own cars,” he said. Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese has for the first time handed over long service medals to deserving members of the South African Navy. Photo: Supplied “In many instances you may think that these sacrifices are not noticed, or even appreciated by your leadership. I am here today to say to you that all your sacrifices are indeed noticed, and today some of you are recognised by receiving medals. Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese has for the first time handed over long service medals to deserving members of the South African Navy. Photo: Supplied “Civilian members do not understand the pride with which we wear our medals. But I know that all of you here will appreciate them, and wear them with pride,” said Lobese.

Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese has for the first time handed over long service medals to deserving members of the South African Navy. Photo: Supplied Appraising the members on parade, Lobese said in the next two years there will be three additional ships entering service in the SA Navy, two multi-mission inshore patrol vessels and the hydrographic survey vessel. Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese has for the first time handed over long service medals to deserving members of the South African Navy. Photo: Supplied He said plans are also in place to have all the SA Navy vessels well maintained and operational. “I have already committed these ships to sail to many of our friendly and allied countries. We need qualified people to send our ships to sea. We need qualified people ashore to support our ships at sea. We need qualified people. Period,” said Lobese.