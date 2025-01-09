Severe thunderstorm warning issued for KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. The warning comes after a series of disruptive rain warnings issued for the province this week.

According to the warning, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours are expected over the western parts of KZN on Friday. Areas that are expected to be affected are AbaQulusi, Alfred Duma (Indaka, Ladysmith), Dannhauser, Dr N Dlamini-Zuma (Underberg), eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele (Estcourt, Sobabili), Mpofana (Giants Castle, Mooi River), Msinga, Newcastle, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, uMngeni, uMuziwabantu, and uMzimkhulu. “Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over KZN tomorrow (Friday). Severe thunderstorms are expected over the western parts tomorrow (Friday) which may be accompanied by large amounts of small hail, strong damaging winds, excessive lightning and heavy downpours which may lead to localised impacts,” SAWS said.

On impacts, SAWS said these could be localised damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles and livestock; localised injuries and danger to life due to lightning; localised and short-term disruption to municipal and other essential services; and localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges. SAWS encouraged the public to take caution or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there may be sinkholes. Avoid outdoor activities as lightning, hail and flooding may cause injuries and death. If possible, stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets and cover vehicles. Move livestock and cars to safe sheltered areas as there may be flying debris. The Newcastle Municipality alerted the public to the temporary closure of Umfolozi Avenue by Amcor Dam due to flooding. | Newcastle Local Municipality Meanwhile, the Newcastle Local Municipality experienced heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday leading to widespread flooding in several parts of the municipality, including Madadeni, Osizweni and Blaauwbosch.

On Wednesday, the municipality said the Newcastle Disaster Management Office promptly dispatched teams to the affected areas. “As of this update, 32 households have been affected with 12 totally destroyed structures and 57 partially damaged structures. The people affected consist of 48 men, 65 women, 127 children, two people with disabilities, and 17 senior citizens with no injuries or fatalities reported,” the municipality said. It said its Technical Services team was actively assessing the damage and working around the clock to unblock drains to prevent further flooding.