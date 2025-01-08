Severe weather in KZN: 11 lives lost and infrastructure damaged

Eleven people have died in KwaZulu-Natal due to severe weather since the start of December 2024, with the estimated cost of infrastructure damage currently at R411 million. This was according to KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasiwe Buthelezi, who had led the response to storm damage and offered support to affected families.

KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said the province is struggling with the aftermath of severe weather that has impacted KZN since Sunday, causing damage to infrastructure, widespread power outages, and loss of life. He said Buthelezi expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, including recent deaths: Banele Mpungose, 6, who died in the KwaMpofu area near Eshowe, under the uMlalazi Local Municipality, in ward 9, after a lightning strike on Sunday.

Lwandle Pasi, 22, from Darnall in KwaDukuza, Ward 2, and Siyabonga Mavundla from Ohwebede area in Mandeni, Ward 2, who drowned on Saturday. “The province has tragically lost 11 lives due to severe weather conditions since the beginning of December,” Mzila said.

Banele Mpungose died after a torn roof pole piece lodged itself into his head, causing a severe open wound. | Supplied Buthelezi dispatched disaster management teams to provide support to the affected families, including the provision of essential resources, coordinating relief efforts, and assessing the extent of the damage. On Wednesday, Buthelezi visited the Nongoma Local Municipality’s Ward 15, offering immediate relief to uMtwana wakwaFihlinqindi kaTselendoda kaDinuzulu’s family. Their home was damaged in a structural fire. He provided essential supplies, including blankets, food parcels, plastic sheeting, and an emergency Box B.

Some of the disruption caused by the severe weather across KZN: Extensive infrastructure damage:

Widespread power outages: Rain caused damage left some residents homeless in eDumbe. | Supplied Buthelezi commended the swift response of social partners, relevant departments and government agencies in addressing the incidents across the province. “Residents are urged to remain vigilant as inclement weather conditions are expected to continue. Motorists are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads due to slippery conditions,” Mzila added.

eDumbe Local Municipality Mayor Councillor Sibusiso Mkhabela visited areas affected by inclement weather. | Supplied The Nongoma Local Municipality reopened the Mfemfeni Creche after it was blown away by a storm, and Mayor Clifford Ndabandaba promised to repair it. The creche was rebuilt and reopened so this year children can start learning. The mayor had also promised the women to tend to the garden in Mfemfeni that he would build them a fence and give them seedlings, and he fulfilled his word. eDumbe Local Municipality Mayor Councillor Sibusiso Mkhabela visited areas affected by inclement weather in the area.

The municipality said the rain caused a lot of damage leaving some residents homeless, houses collapsed, rivers have filled up making it impossible to cross some bridges, roads are impassable and some areas have been out of power and transformers have burned due to the rain. Mkhabela dispatched the municipality’s disaster management team to help in other areas even though it is difficult to work as it continues to rain. He also asked residents to remain indoors and motorists to slow down to avoid road accidents.