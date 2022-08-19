‘Sexual allegations are unfounded’ – Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hits back at smear campaign

Pretoria – Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has once again vehemently denied the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him by a woman who is employed at a hotel where the minister and his wife stayed in the Kruger National Park, in Mpumalanga. Godongwana confirmed that on Thursday, he was formally approached by police, and he was furnished with a warning statement informing him of the criminal complaint laid against him.

“I confirmed to the SAPS official that I indeed was in the Kruger (National) Park area on 9 August 2022, when the alleged incident is said to have occurred. I repeated my previous assertion, that I in no way or at any time inappropriately touched, sexually harassed, or assaulted anyone,” Godongwana said. “I am relieved to have finally been contacted by the police and given the opportunity to hear what I am being accused of. I am also glad to have the opportunity to place my denial on record. I take the allegations very seriously.” The ANC national executive committee member said it is in the interests of all concerned people that the matter be resolved speedily, with due regard for the dignity and privacy for him and the complainant.

The minister said he does not know the woman accusing him, and he also denied allegations that he has tried to bribe the complainant. “I want to reiterate my confidence in our law enforcement agencies and their ability to handle this matter without fear, favour or prejudice. In this regard, I reject with contempt the allegation that I have attempted to silence the complainant by bribing her. As I informed the police, the identity of the complainant is unknown to me,” Godongwana said. “These allegations are unfounded. In the interest of justice, I reiterate my wish that this matter be expedited. It is unfortunate that these allegations are being used as nothing more than a smear against me, fashioned to achieve narrow and selfish political ends.”

Godongwana said on Wednesday, he met members of the ANC’s Integrity Commission on Wednesday. “The meeting was at my request. I did this because I am painfully aware of the damage that the allegations have caused to the organisation which I have served for close to four decades, as well as for the need to be forthright and transparent,” he said. “While I serve as Minister of Finance at the privilege of President Cyril Ramaphosa, I wish to state that I personally intend on continuing with executing my duties by focusing on the critical tasks of revitalising our economy and protecting the fiscus.

“It is my contention that issues of this nature are not appropriate for political expediency, and therefore I would like to make a sincere plea that our law enforcement agencies be given space and time to get to the bottom of the matter, as speedily as possible.” There has been calls for Godongwana to resign in the wake of the damning accusations. IOL