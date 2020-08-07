#SheIsMyRock: This Women's Month we’re celebrating the women who rise and organise

“I really thrive when things are deurmekaar. When everybody runs away, I’m like wait, hold on, just breathe, let me think quickly … and there we go. I guess this is what passion does.” I love this quote from Joanie Fredericks, coordinator of Tafelsig Mitchells Plain CAN, one of the heroes of the horror that is the Covid-19 pandemic. Joanie through her organisation has been feeding thousands of people in her community during lockdown. There are many more ‘Joanies’ out there right now, those among us who when things seem deurmekaar and hopeless, get going and make a plan. Be it the battle against coronavirus, poverty, inequality or our country’s shameful other pandemic, gender-based violence, they rise and they organise, with the same spirit as the women of the 1956 march to the Union Buildings who we honour on Women’s Day. So this August, IOL in collaboration with the African News Agency, is launching our #SheIsMyRock campaign.

We are calling on our readers, corporate partners and staff to nominate a woman who is empowering and uplifting her community, fellow women or her industry.

She is the unsung hero that deserves to be recognised for her deeds, no matter how big or small.

The #ShesMyRock nominee will be featured on IOL and you could stand a chance of winning one of our awesome weekly prizes to give to her.

To enter, email us at [email protected] or Whatsapp to 0745573535, include a picture of the inspirational woman in your life and tell us why she is your rock. Text, audio and video entries will be accepted.

Now is your chance to show the women who care so much how much you care for them.

* Ts&Cs apply