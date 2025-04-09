Shocking Exposé: Former police officer reveals Omotoso's luxury prison lifestyle

In a stunning revelation that has sent shockwaves through South Africa, a retired policeman has come forward with claims that acquitted Nigerian televangelist Pastor Timothy Omotoso enjoyed an extravagant lifestyle while behind bars. This exposé, aired in an exclusive interview on eNCA, has ignited widespread outrage, particularly among victim advocacy groups and the public, who are demanding accountability from the Department of Correctional Services, which has rubbished the claims.

During the now-viral interview, Phindile Zweni, who was part of the investigation, visited the St Albans Prison in Gqeberha where Omotoso was detained, and said, "St Albans Prison is known for its corruption." He emotionally recounted his experiences witnessing Omotoso's life behind bars, detailing alleged preferential treatment. “It was like he wasn't even in prison.

“He had access to things that no other inmate would ever dream of. It was a slap in the face to the victims and to the very idea of justice.” According to Zweni, Omotoso was not housed in a standard cell but rather lived in what he described as “a private suite". This arrangement purportedly included access to a comfortable bed, quality bedding, and even personal electronic devices, which are strictly prohibited for most inmates. Furthermore, he alleged that Omotoso received special meals, often different from the standard prison fare, and had free rein to receive visitors outside of regular hours. "There were times when I saw people bringing him fresh flowers. It was unbelievable. Where was the accountability?"

This casts a long shadow over the integrity of the prison system, with Zweni hinting at a broader culture of fear and intimidation that allegedly allowed such treatment to persist. “There were whispers, you know. People were afraid to speak out, but someone had to. "The victims deserve to know the truth about how this man was living while they continue to carry the scars of his crimes.”

The Department of Correctional Services has dismissed the claims. Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo told eNCA during the interview: "As a department, we were alerted to some sort of allegations around Mr. Omotoso's admission, which then proved that those allegations were no closer to reality.” Reacting to the claims, Sarah Jacobs, spokesperson for the "Hope for Justice" victim support group, said, “This is absolutely disgusting.

“The idea that Omotoso, who allegedly inflicted immense pain on his victims, was living a life of luxury in prison is abhorrent. We demand a full and transparent investigation into these allegations.” One of the main accusers, and a key witness, Cheryl Zondi, broke down in court after the judgment, asking, “One has to wonder that this is what the last eight years of our lives have come down to. He is going to continue doing this to other women and girls, and that's what we wanted to stop and prevent." The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has expressed shock at the acquittal of Omotoso after an eight-year legal battle. The NPA has pledged to ensure justice for victims and will study the judgment to understand its reasoning.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, has expressed her frustration. “The NPA acknowledges the public outrage and focuses on the prosecution's conduct during the trial, which was protracted with numerous obstacles. The NPA has referred to the acquittal as a "travesty of justice" and is considering legal options moving forward.” The NPA has requested a report from the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions and a transcript of the proceedings to determine if the criticism is warranted.