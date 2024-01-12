Siblings, aged three and six years, and their two-year-old friend suffocate in parked car

Police in Bolobedu, outside Tzaneen, have opened an inquest docket after three children aged between two- and six-years-old suffocated inside a family vehicle parked in a yard at Jamela village under the Bolobedu policing area.
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.
“Police received a complaint from the clinic at about 2pm, where three children were brought by their parents in a critical condition after they were discovered lying unconscious inside a parked sedan motor vehicle,” Ledwaba said.
“Upon arrival, they (police officers) found that the two children aged two and six, both girls were already certified dead. The third child, a boy aged three passed away on Thursday.”
Ledwaba said information at the police’s disposal showed that two children, the three-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister, went to play next door with the two-year-old girl. While playing, they got inside a parked vehicle with all the windows closed.
“They were later discovered unconscious by a younger relative who alerted the elders. The three children were then rushed to the local clinic,” said Ledwaba.
“Two were declared dead on arrival, and the third one - the three-year-old boy - was transferred to Kgapane Hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and later pronounced dead.”
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered the police to leave no stone unturned as they seek to unravel the circumstances surrounding the “mysterious” deaths.
Hadebe also urged parents and guardians to “remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines to prevent such devastating incidents in the future”.
IOL