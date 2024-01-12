Siblings, aged three and six years, and their two-year-old friend suffocate in parked car

Police in Bolobedu, outside Tzaneen, have opened an inquest docket after three children aged between two- and six-years-old suffocated inside a family vehicle parked in a yard at Jamela village under the Bolobedu policing area. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Police received a complaint from the clinic at about 2pm, where three children were brought by their parents in a critical condition after they were discovered lying unconscious inside a parked sedan motor vehicle,” Ledwaba said. “Upon arrival, they (police officers) found that the two children aged two and six, both girls were already certified dead. The third child, a boy aged three passed away on Thursday.” Three children suffocated while playing in a parked vehicle in Limpopo. File Picture: Pexels Ledwaba said information at the police’s disposal showed that two children, the three-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister, went to play next door with the two-year-old girl. While playing, they got inside a parked vehicle with all the windows closed.

“They were later discovered unconscious by a younger relative who alerted the elders. The three children were then rushed to the local clinic,” said Ledwaba. “Two were declared dead on arrival, and the third one - the three-year-old boy - was transferred to Kgapane Hospital and later to Mankweng where he was admitted and later pronounced dead.” Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.