JOHANNESBURG - Zwelakhe Dhladhla and his sister Louis Phumzile Dhladhla, accused of defrauding an attorneys fund of R11 million, were granted R5,000 bail each in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Friday. The siblings, aged 30 and 40, respectively, own a funeral parlour and another company to which R11 million from Attorneys Development Fund was transferred by the fund's former CEO, Mkhakhenzi Mokhanzi, who has since died.

"They're alleged to have swindled almost R11 million from the Attorneys Development Fund account into Mogabadeli Funeral between January and October 2018 on numerous occasions. Mokhanzi, the former Chief Executive Officer at the Attorneys Development Fund, colluded with the duo by transferring cash into their funeral services business account as well as another company, Atlegang Deco PTY Ltd, owned by Zwelakhe Dhladhla, which benefited from the illegal proceeds," said spokesman Captain Ndivhuo Mulamu.

The duo handed themselves to the Hawks in Germiston on Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday. They are expected back in court on July 24.

