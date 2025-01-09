Six family members among 17 victims in Van Reenen’s Pass crash

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements has revealed that six members, including twins, from one family died in the Van Reenen’s Pass crash that killed 17 people, leaving only one survivor. Seventeen people died after a minibus taxi and truck were involved in a head-on collision on Monday night.

The taxi involved in the crash is affiliated with uNcedo Taxi Association and was travelling from Qumbu in the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg in Gauteng. There were 18 passengers including the driver. The truck driver, who is missing, was a Zimbabwean national, Mr N Mbedezi, aged 37. Road Traffic Inspectorate Chief Provincial Inspector Thulani Mthembu revealed that the truck dragged the minibus, which landed at a distance from the point of impact. He said the bodies were strewn across the roadway.

“Everyone was thrown out because there was no passenger inside the minibus. There was one underneath the minibus,” Mthembu said. He said Luyanda was found in a family member’s arms. The family member was lying outside the minibus facing up and holding the child. “When we got here, we just heard a cry from the child and that’s when we could see that the child had survived. Other than that, everyone was lying here, lifeless,” Mthembu said.

MEC Siboniso Duma said he had assigned traffic reporter Ayanda Msweli to help locate the survivor’s family, an infant. Her family, living in Tembisa, Johannesburg, but from Nquthu, KZN, has been found. She was travelling with her grandparents, who died. The deceased were seven men, three women, three boys, and four girls. Of the 17 deceased, six are from a family in Nquthu, KZN.

The deceased are: Sihle Magoda (grandfather) Lindeni Sigubudu (grandmother) Sfanelesbonge Magoda (aged 9, a twin) Fanelesbonge Magoda (aged 9, a twin) Bongiswa Magoda (aged 16, in Grade 8) Vuyiswa Magoda (aged 13, in Grade 6) Luyanda Sigubudu, who is over a year old, remains in the hospital. Her mother, Nqobile Sigubudu, 19, is awaiting her matric results. Surviving family members are Sanelisiwe, 26, and Sbuselaphi, 23.

Sanelisiwe thanked those who helped them identify Luyanda because there were conflicting reports. Some were saying the child was aged six while others said the child was about two months old. “We were adamant that it is unusual in a crash that everyone dies, including a child,” Sanelisiwe said. She said they later found out it was Luyanda who survived and six of their family members died - their mother, father, and four children - leaving the three of them.

Sanelisiwe also thanked Duma for helping them find Luyanda. Duma said: “In my interaction with the head of the department, Siboniso Mbhele, we have agreed that a team is assigned to work with Ayanda Msweli to ensure that we are closer to the family during this difficult period. “We want to assure them that we will do everything in our power to ease the pain they are feeling and the burden on their shoulders. Once again, we express our deepest condolences to all families of the victims.”