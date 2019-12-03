PRETORIA - Siya Kolisi South Africa’s World Cup winning rugby captain has been named among the top 100 most influential Africans by a top magazine.
The rugby captain’s popularity was evident when he accompanied his team mates on a victory parade of the Webb Ellis Cup around the country.
New African magazine also included model and activist Thando Hopa in its list of influential people.
Both South Africans have graced two covers of the four December edition.
The purpose of the list is to showcase the talent hidden in Africa.