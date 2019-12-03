Siya Kolisi named one of Top 100 most influential Africans









File photo: Phil Noble/REUTERS. PRETORIA - Siya Kolisi South Africa’s World Cup winning rugby captain has been named among the top 100 most influential Africans by a top magazine. The rugby captain’s popularity was evident when he accompanied his team mates on a victory parade of the Webb Ellis Cup around the country. New African magazine also included model and activist Thando Hopa in its list of influential people. Both South Africans have graced two covers of the four December edition. The purpose of the list is to showcase the talent hidden in Africa.

The list is broken down into eight categories including Arts and Culture and Politics and Public Office.

This year's list was dominated by business leaders with 28 inclusions.

Nigerians once again dominated this year’s list with 27 entries, followed by South Africa and Ghana, both with nine entries.

Some of the people making the list include recent Nobel Peace Prize winner, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed; Kenyan world record breaker Eliud Kipchoge; the marathon runner, Amina J Mohammed; deputy secretary general of the United Nations; Tewolde Gebremariam; CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, as well as Alaa Salah, the 22-year-old Sudanese protester now referred to as Lady Liberty, a student of architectural engineering who became the face of the people’s revolution in Sudan that brought down Omar Al-Bashir.

African News Agency (ANA)