Smile Foundation asks businesses, public to assist those on Covid-19 frontline

CAPE TOWN - Smile Foundation, a non-profit organisation that assists children with facial or other conditions receive reconstructive surgery, has appealed for assistance from the public and companies to assist medical professionals working on the frontlines to tackle the covid-19 outbreak. Hedley Lewis, CEO of Smile Foundation, a South African NGO, says donations are critical for helping hospitals with medical equipment, masks and gloves. “While we are heeding the call to remain in isolation, thousands of medical staff are putting their own health and wellbeing on the line to help treat the infected. We are urging you to assist these valued members of our society who require our continuous support,” Hedley says. Owing to the rapid increase in the number of covid-19 cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a 21-days national lockdown in South Africa to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Public and private health care workers were, however, exempt from this lockdown as they were declared as essential services workers, therefore necessary in assisting in the fight against the spread of covid-19.



Smile Foundation executive chairman and co-founder Marc Lubner says as the pandemic worsens, the organisation’s call to assist will be greater than ever.

Lubner says that unity is the key to overcoming this pandemic.

He says that as they have close relationships with the national department of health, local departments of health and the academic hospitals, they are also receiving requests for assistance for theatre scrubs for staff coming to the hospital to prevent infection, additional masks and equipment.

Hedley says the organisation is eager to support the authorities and medical professionals to prevent the spread of covid-19 in whatever way it can.

“As you can see, your support is more important than ever, and we urge you to consider your assistance to both our foundation and those on the frontline.

"This is the moment when humanity needs to unite, a moment when our country needs to unite, a moment when your contribution will have the greatest impact,” Hedley says.