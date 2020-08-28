Social media erupts after 'coloured culture' tweets

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Social media platform Twitter erupted on Thursday and continued into Friday after a tweet made the rounds questioning whether coloured people have a culture, sparking much angst and debate. In South Africa, we tend to handle things fairly differently: instead of explaining what coloured culture is, social media users opted to celebrate coloured culture by flooding timelines in a matter of minutes with anecdotal tweets beginning with the phrase, "If coloured culture didn’t exist…” and colourfully shared what coloured culture is all about – adding some humour, of course. Coloured people do have an identity, and coloured culture is unique, despite what others might say. The term "coloured" was given to non-white persons by the apartheid regime. If Coloured culture didn’t exist then why the hell did you just start skitting jou skouers 😂 pic.twitter.com/6x0S4H6QhS — I Yield My Time (@NicsDVdR) August 28, 2020 For decades, many scholars and coloured people have debated whether "coloured" should be classified as a racial group or just a name given to a group of people of mixed heritage.

In the US, the term "coloured" is deemed an ethnic slur as it denotes non-white individuals.

According to Twitter user @nicolejacobssnj, who was one of the first users to tweet about "if there was no coloured culture", coloured people have been silenced for a long time.

“We’ve been hurt, and told to suck it up because it’s probably our circumstances or our nature or we’ve probably inflicted the pain on ourselves, and not being recognised as a real culture in SA stung because people mock us when we talk?

if coloured culture didn’t exist, also explain this pic.twitter.com/xUthmMHmyZ — Tehila (@t_yla_) August 28, 2020

“Y’all expect all of us to be gangsters, have passion gaps, etc? “

Nicole added: “So, when I posted what I did, I didn’t expect it to blow up, I just hoped that I’d leave a seed and it’ll grow by itself, but when I saw almost every coloured person water that seed and it growing into what it is now I couldn’t be more proud, and for us to make light of the situation is literally the only way a coloured person knows how.

“We always want others to laugh and we kind of reclaimed the stereotypes that caused division, only to find out that we basically lived the same lives.”

Nicole continued: "This fight and togetherness couldn’t have come at a better time, especially after the death of Nathaniel Julies, which was a senseless act of hate, and right now, not only seeing coloured people, but our black brothers and sisters fight along with us, proves that we’re fighting a common enemy."

If coloured culture didn’t exist explain the cap and pose 🥰? pic.twitter.com/ru1Crhk18Z — HoodPharmacist (@ibrxhimb) August 28, 2020

There were a number of tweets referring to "what coloured culture?”, with one user even saying: “Please point out one thing that originated from coloured culture seen in mainstream media? We know about images of gangsterism…”

Another social media user, @LingDeeYor, had this to say: “Coloured people or rather the Creole people of South Africa have long been accused of having no culture.

“This debate is not new. In the '80s Marike de Klerk called us non-persons, an unfortunate group, borne out of her ignorance and racism.

“We are culturally the most diverse group of people in South Africa with an erased history.

“But we are experiencing a revival in wanting to embrace our identity, and that poses a threat to anyone who willfully does not want to understand that coloured people possess a culture like no other that is uniquely South African.”

In recent months, we noticed how social media in South Africa responded to the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of police in the US.

The South African public reacted strongly and condemned Floyd's death by uploading a black square on their social media and sharing the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Now, the death of Nathaniel Julies at the hands of the South African police has raised the question of whether coloured lives matter.

This week we saw a disabled coloured 16-year-old boy from a coloured area in Johannesburg killed at the hands of the police, and it seems there hasn’t been the same outrage from South Africans at his death as to Floyd's.

This is a time for coloured, black, white and Indian people to stand together as one South Africa against the brutality that so many women and children endure daily in this country.

Everyone has an identity. By celebrating and respecting our unique cultures and embracing each other in all our differences, South Africa will be a force to be reckoned with.

African News Agency (ANA)