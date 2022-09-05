Someone from Cape Town is holding an R86 million Lotto ticket. Is it you?

Durban: National lottery operator Ithuba is urging Cape Town folks to check their Lotto tickets after someone bagged the R86 million Lotto jackpot. According to Ithuba, following a series of Lotto jackpot roll-overs, the jackpot was finally won, in the September 3 draw.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ticket was purchased at Shoprite Checkers in Durbanville and was played on draw number 2261. Ithuba encouraged players to check their tickets and proceed to any National Lottery regional office to process their winnings. “We congratulate the latest Lotto multimillionaire who won Saturday’s jackpot of over R86 million.

“Although the winning tickets may be valid for 365 days, it is highly recommended that players process their winnings as soon as possible,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. The winner will receive their winnings tax free between 48 to 72 hours. IOL