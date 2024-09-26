Someone from Nomathamsanqa township is holding the R8.5 million Lotto jackpot ticket. Is it you?

The National Lottery Ithuba announced that one person won the R8.5 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the September 18, 2024 draw. The winning ticket was purchased from the township of Nomathamsanqa, around 80km from Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape.

Ithuba said the winner spent R50 on quick-pick. In a statement Ithuba said the winning ticket was bought at a Usave store operating out of a converted shipping container in the heart of Nomathamsanqa. “The winner has yet to claim their massive prize, but excitement is already building in the area as locals check their tickets.”

Nomathamsanqa is a modest township, situated roughly 80 kilometres from Gqeberha, nestled in the small town of Addo, famed for the stunning Addo Elephant National Park, the third-largest national park in South Africa. Speaking on behalf of Shoprite Usave, Mvano Wababa said: “The Usave Box in Nomathamsanqa, is a small and flexible format store which is made up of five to six shipping containers situated in an area that was previously not viable. “We are excited to have a Lotto Plus winner emerge from this store.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said, "This win showcases our commitment to making the National Lottery accessible to communities across the country, no matter how remote. “We encourage all participants in the area to check their tickets as you could be our next big winner.” Ithuba reminded participants to keep their tickets safe, writing their name and ID number on the back as a precaution.