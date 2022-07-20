Someone from Soweto is holding a R45 Powerball Plus ticket worth almost R14m

Durban – Ithuba said it was searching for the winner of the Powerball Plus jackpot who bagged almost R14 million. The draw took place on July 15 and the person won an amount of R13,909,149.80.

According to Ithuba, the player bought their ticket at Shoprite Checkers in Soweto, Gauteng. The person spent R45 on a quick pick. Ithuba is also urging the Lotto Plus 1 winner from KwaZulu Natal to come forward.

According to Ithuba, the winner from draw number 2247, won an amount of R4,623,303.30. The person purchased their winning ticket at Boxer Superstores in Pinetown. They said the winner spent R15 on the winning ticket and opted to select their number manually.

Ithuba encouraged both players to contact their nearest Ithuba offices to claim their prizes. “We are excited to offer life changing jackpots and to continue to create multi-millionaires,” said CEO Charmaine Mabuza. IOL