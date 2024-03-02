One person has bagged almost R29 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot. The National Lottery Ithuba said winning ticket from the February 27 draw was purchased via the FNB online banking platform.

The exact amount won is a staggering R28,993,125.40 Ithuba said the winner described the experience as similar to golden confetti falling on them, accompanied by the tunes of jazz or soul music, while enjoying a vacation at an ocean-based destination. “The winner intends to invest in property, allocate a portion of the winnings for a charitable donation, handle their newfound wealth wisely, and continue to pursue their passion in their current job.”

In another win, someone has bagged over R5 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw from February 24 draw. The winner won R5,362,864.60 via the ABSA online banking platform. According to Ithuba these wins mark a transformative moment for the lucky winners, who are encouraged to responsibly embrace their newfound prosperity.