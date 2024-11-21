Someone has won the R19 million Lotto jackpot, was it you?

Someone in South Africa woke up R19 million richer after winning Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot .

Two people won in the second division — five correct numbers and the bonus ball — and each person will win an amount of R43,234.10.

A total of 36 people had five correct numbers and each person wins R4,177.20.

There were no winners in Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpot and these jackpots will roll over to an estimated R24 million and R11 million in the next jackpot draw on Saturday.