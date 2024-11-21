Someone has won the R19 million Lotto jackpot, was it you?

Someone in South Africa woke up R19 million richer after winning Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot.
One person from the November 20, 2024 draw won R19,081,940.30.
Two people won in the second division — five correct numbers and the bonus ball — and each person will win an amount of R43,234.10.
A total of 36 people had five correct numbers and each person wins R4,177.20.
There were no winners in Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpot and these jackpots will roll over to an estimated R24 million and R11 million in the next jackpot draw on Saturday.
The National Lottery Ithuba said unclaimed jackpot tickets amounted to a staggering R257 million across all their games.
In a statement, Ithuba said among the significant unclaimed prizes is a PowerBall Plus jackpot of over R3.4 million.
The ticket purchased in Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on January 19 2024, is set to expire on January 19, 2025.
Ithuba said unclaimed winnings that are not claimed within the 365 days period will be forfeited and redirected to support community causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF).
IOL News