Someone has won the R70 million Powerball jackpot. Here’s where the ticket was bought

Someone in South Africa is R70 million richer after winning the Powerball jackpot. The jackpot was won in Friday night’s draw (May 31, 2024).

According to Ithuba, the ticket was bought in Benoni in Gauteng. It is unclear if the winner has claimed their ticket at this stage. In another big win, a KwaZulu-Natal man scooped over R21 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot from the May 21 draw.

The winner who claimed their prize of R21,824,643.80 does not intend on quitting work, but has plans of travelling to destinations with his family that they previously could not afford to. The lucky winner, Ithuba said, opted to buy his ticket through the FNB digital banking app. He spent R37.50 and opted to pick his numbers manually.

In January, one person bagged the R121 million Powerball jackpot. In an interview with Ithuba, the winner shared that their partner had consistently attested to their luck throughout their time together. Describing the experience as a dream come true, the winner's partner had a premonition a month prior about acquiring a new car and house. Jotting it down in a notebook, they didn't anticipate that it would lead to the reality of winning a mega jackpot, as stated by Ithuba.